Future Delivery of SHG’s Economic Development Agenda

Enterprise St Helena (ESH) was established by St Helena Government (SHG) in 2012 to support Private Sector development, encourage local and foreign investment and promote St Helena as a tourist destination.

ESH has been jointly funded by the UK Government through two Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO – previously DFID) projects, and by SHG.

With project funding coming to an end at the end of March 2021, together with increasing current and future financial pressures on Government’s limited resources, SHG cannot continue to support ESH after March 2021 and as a result ESH will no longer operate as an entity from the new Financial Year.

Executive Council has therefore considered options for how Economic Development workstreams will be delivered from April next year. The strategic focus will be sustainable growth of the Island’s economy as set out in the Sustainable Economic Development Plan and delivery of the ‘Altogether Wealthier’ component of the 10-Year Plan.

SHG and ESH are now working on plans for how the delivery of SHG’s Economic Development agenda will look going forward. Some of the activities/functions currently carried out by ESH (e.g. Investment Tourism Strategy, Business Park management and so on) will be transferred to SHG, and others (e.g. tourism information services) will become divestment opportunities which could be transferred to the Private Sector under a management contract arrangement with SHG. Future functions/activities will be outcomes driven with a focus on achieving pre-determined results and further information will be made available once finalised.

ESH staff and their Board have done a great deal over the last eight years to develop a strong Private Sector base and we thank them for their valuable contribution to the Island’s economic development.

SHG

23 October 2020