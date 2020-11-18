Fundraising For Cancer Awareness & Support Charity

A cheque totalling £1700 was presented to members of the Cancer Support & Awareness Charity by Garry Yon, Anthony Clingham and Mandy Constantine on Friday, 13 November 2020. The presentation took place at the General Hospital’s Oncology Unit.

The total monies raised was achieved through fundraising events organised throughout the month of October including from a raffle and selling cakes, savouries, and lunches during Carnival Day held on Saturday, 31 October 2020. £253 of the £1700 was donated by recent residents quarantining at Bradley’s Camp.

Oncology Clinical Nurse Specialist, Charlie Ihao, commented:

“We decided to raise money for the Cancer Support & Awareness Charity so that they can help more people suffering with Cancer.

“We’d like to say thank you to everyone who supported us, especially Mandy Constantine, Anna Thomas, Garry Yon, Lyn Buckley, Sandra Sim, and Fe Scanes who made a big effort to cook and sell some snacks and lunches. To all sponsors who donated the lovely prizes, including Dr Mohamed Elnagar, Dr Tshinyambala Mbaie, Edward (Ted) Rayment, Anne Colclough, Dr Imran Hasan, Dr Carlos Soto, Jane Augustus, Mandy Constantine, Dr Charles Laubscher, Pamela Ward Pearce, Tony Clingham, MTB’s Pick & Pay, Colin and Peggy Thomas, Frabeas’ Cleaning Service, Rosie’s Bar & Restaurant and Noleen Stevens. Also to those who made donations, including Adrian Hudson, Roy Williams, residents of Bradley’s Camp, Paula Cooper, Peter Thomas and Carolyn Greentree. Finally, we would like to say thank you to everyone who helped to sell raffle tickets and to those who bought them.”

Tony, Mandy and Garry with staff of the Health Directorate

Cheque being presented to members of the Cancer Support & Awareness Charity

18 November 2020