Frazer Stone Completes Programme Leader Courses and Receives National Professional Qualification For Headship

Teacher Training Advisor, Frazer Stone, completes two Programme Leader courses

Education & Employment Directorate can now offer the Level 5 Cambridge International Diploma in Teaching and Learning

Frazer Stone awarded National Professional Qualification for Headship by the UK’s Department for Education

Teacher Training Advisor, Frazer Stone, has recently completed two Programme Leader courses through Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE).

The first has resulted in the continuation of delivery of the Level 4 Certificate in Teaching and Learning through the CAIE and the second now means that, for the first time, the Education & Employment Directorate can offer the Level 5 Cambridge International Diploma in Teaching and Learning.

The courses, which took 15 weeks to complete, included certain elements which were very

demanding but also interesting and involved various learning activities including collaboration with other programme leaders around the world. Frazer passed both with very positive feedback.

Frazer said:

“We are now able to train candidates up to the Diploma level in the Cambridge Professional

Development Qualifications. This is a second-year degree standard and will equip our teachers with the critical evaluation skills required to develop into more effective practitioners.”

Alongside passing the Programme Leader courses, Frazer was also awarded the National

Professional Qualification for Headship (NPQH) by the UK’s Department for Education.

The NPQH is a course designed to assess a candidate’s ability to lead on the development and implementation of whole school improvement strategies. As such, Frazer was required to carry out a vast amount of research on educational theories and apply them to school improvement projects. The course took Frazer a year to complete, having started his studies in February 2019, and his results were exceptional, achieving a Pass with Masters Credits and only dropping three marks in the whole assessment.

Frazer concluded:

“All of these studies have given me a greater level of insight into the application of educational theories, which I am able to share with all members of the Education & Employment Directorate.

“I would like to thank my family, particularly my wife Michelle, for her support throughout my

studies, not forgetting Wendy, Kerry, and Penny for their guidance, both for the NPQH and the Programme Leader training. I am now looking into further studies relating to educational research and hope to start my Doctorate in the near future.”

SHG

16 July 2020