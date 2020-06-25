Formal Legislative Council Meeting – Friday, 26 June 2020

A formal meeting of Legislative Council will commence tomorrow, Friday 26 June 2020, at 10am in the Council Chamber. This is the first sitting of the sixteenth meeting of Legislative Council and will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1. This will be the Budget Session with the Financial Secretary delivering his Budget Speech for the 2020/21 financial year.

The Order Paper includes Elections for Executive Council, prescribed for under the Constitution of St Helena, 15 Sessional Papers and 13 questions for response. There will also be a total of six Motions put forward to the House.

The meeting will continue on Monday, 29 June, when Elected Members will give their responses to the Financial Secretary’s Budget Speech. The meeting will conclude with the customary Adjournment Debate, giving each Elected Member the opportunity to raise various Island issues.

A copy of the Order Paper can be viewed on the SHG Website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/.

25 June 2020