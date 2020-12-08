Formal Legislative Council Meeting

FRIDAY, 11 DECEMBER 2020

A formal meeting of Legislative Council will take place on Friday, 11 December 2020, at 10am in the Council Chamber. This is the first sitting of the nineteenth meeting of Legislative Council and will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1. The meeting is also open to members of the public who wish to attend.

The Order Paper includes nine Sessional Papers and ten Questions for oral response. There are also five Motions relating to the First Supplementary Appropriation (2020/21) Bill, 2020, the Firearms (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2020, Executive Council sitting as the Incident Emergency Group, and Executive Council.

The meeting will conclude with the customary Adjournment Debate, giving each Elected Member the opportunity to raise various Island issues.

A copy of the Order Paper is available on the SHG Website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/

#StHelena #LegislativeCouncil #FormalLegCo #OrderPaper

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

https://twitter.com/StHelenaGovt

SHG

8 December 2020