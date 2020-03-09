Exco Meeting – Tuesday, 10 March 2020

Executive Council will meet tomorrow, Tuesday 10 March 2020, at 9.30am, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following Open Agenda items:

Pensions (Amendment) Ordinance 2020

Waste Management Policy

Development Application – Proposed New HM Prison and Custody Building, Bottom Woods

Development Application – Proposed Custody Suite, Coleman House, Jamestown

Development Application – Proposed replacement of existing and additional Solar Type Street Lights in Jamestown Conservation Area and James Bay

These papers (ExCo Memos) are available here.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of the ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Derek Thomas, Russell Yon and Clint Beard.

Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.

SHG

9 March 2020