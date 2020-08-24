ExCo Meeting

24 August 2020
TUESDAY, 25 AUGUST 2020
- Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 25 August
- The Rupert’s Development Application will be discussed on the Open Agenda
- ExCo Memos are available to view on the SHG Website
Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 25 August 2020, at 9.30am, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following item on the Open Agenda:
- Development Application – Proposed Container Handling Facilities Incorporating Office Buildings, Warehousing, Secure Compounds and Car Parking, Lower Rupert’s Valley
This paper (ExCo Memo) is available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.
Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh
Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Cruyff Buckley.
Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.
21 August 2020