ExCo Meeting

Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 7 July 2020, at 9.30am, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following items on the Open Agenda:

Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) – 2021/22 to 2023/24

Audit Engagement Letter – SHG Financial Statements 2019/20

Business Support Package for Local Business to mitigate the impacts of Covid-19

Fees and Charges Revision 2020

SHG Subsidies Policy 2020

Public Health (Prevention of Formidable Diseases (Coronavirus)) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020

Immigration (Prohibited and Controlled Entry) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020

These papers (ExCo Memos) are available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Cruyff Buckley.

Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.

3 July 2020