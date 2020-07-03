ExCo Meeting

3 July 2020
TUESDAY, 7 JULY 2020
Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 7 July 2020, at 9.30am, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following items on the Open Agenda:
- Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) – 2021/22 to 2023/24
- Audit Engagement Letter – SHG Financial Statements 2019/20
- Business Support Package for Local Business to mitigate the impacts of Covid-19
- Fees and Charges Revision 2020
- SHG Subsidies Policy 2020
- Public Health (Prevention of Formidable Diseases (Coronavirus)) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020
- Immigration (Prohibited and Controlled Entry) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020
These papers (ExCo Memos) are available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.
Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh
Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Cruyff Buckley.
Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.
SHG
3 July 2020