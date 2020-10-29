ExCo Meeting – 3 November 2020

Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 3 November

A proposal for the recognition of exceptional service by non-Saints and two policies will be discussed on the Open Agenda

ExCo Memos are available to view on the SHG Website

Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 3 November 2020, at 9.30am, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following items on the Open Agenda:

A Proposal for the Recognition of Exceptional Service by non-Saints

Policy for Communication Networks And Services

Company Registry Policy

These papers (ExCo Memos) are available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Cruyff Buckley.

Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.

SHG

29 October 2020