Elective Surgery Cancellation

The Health Directorate would like to advise the public that all elective surgeries for today, Thursday 20 August 2020, have been cancelled. This is due to an increase in demand for ICU care.

So while we are COVID-19 free, it is fortunate that we are able to access the additional staff to respond to the unusually high demand for care of ICU patients. These staff are supporting and supplementing the expertise of the Hospital staff to be able to support all patients currently in Hospital.

Those patients affected by the cancellation of elective surgeries today have been informed and the Directorate will endeavour to rebook these patients as soon as possible.

The Heath Directorate hopes this is a short term issue and extends apologies to patients and the public during this busy period.

SHG

20 August 2020