Education & Employment Committee Meeting

The Education & Employment Committee held their monthly meeting on Wednesday, 16 September 2020

The Committee formally met the Primary SEND Lead and PAS English Advisory Teacher and heard from Scholarship Student, Kyle Francis

Other discussions included the examinations reports for the 2019/20 academic year and the PAS Behaviour Policy

Members were formally introduced to Primary Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) Lead, Anita Bradshaw, and English Advisory Teacher for Prince Andrew School (PAS), Peggy Osterman. Both gave an overview of their career history.

Scholarship Student, Kyle Francis, who recently returned to the Island, gave a presentation on his experience and learning whilst studying Biomedical Science at the University of Kent. He shared with members the benefits of his chosen university and what he did in his spare time to balance school and social life. Kyle also spoke of his future aspirations including a desire to work for the St Helena Government within the Public Health Laboratory, complete his Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS) profile and to attend his graduation. It was noted that this was a positive achievement for St Helena and members expressed their thanks and congratulations to Kyle.

The examination reports (primary and secondary) for the 2019/20 academic year were presented to the Committee, with Head Teachers from all schools in attendance. It was noted that despite circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, all schools continued to work well. It was reported that for this academic year, comparisons with the UK in relation to attainment in GCSEs was not possible. This is due to the pandemic and with St Helena not having the same resources available, benchmarking would not have been realistic. All Head Teachers and staff were thanked for their commitment and dedication to students learning.

The PAS Behaviour Policy was presented to members. Various minor amendments to this Policy were recommended and will now be modified accordingly. The Policy will be consulted on with parents and guardians at the PAS Parent Teacher Association’s Annual General Meeting in October 2020. Feedback and amendments will then be presented to the Committee for approval.

12 October 2020