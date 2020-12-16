Economic Development Committee Meeting Summary – Thursday, 26 November 2020

The monthly meeting of the Economic Development Committee (EDC) took place on Thursday, 26 November 2020.

Enterprise St Helena (ESH) presented an overview of their progress and performance as at the end of October 2020, along with their Management Accounts for the period ending September 2020. Mention was made of the decision taken by ExCo, and subsequent notification by Governor in Council that ESH would officially cease to operate with effect from 31 March 2021. In the meantime, the ESH team remains committed to delivering activities against their Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office funded project. In this respect, special mention was made of the ongoing support that ESH is currently giving SHG via the administration of the current COVID-19 hardship support to the business community, which will need to be reviewed during December. Reference was also made to the further upgrade of the Agricultural Training Centre at Harpers, Agricultural grant funding support and business training that are due to be delivered before project completion. Additionally, the Tourism Office continues to provide support for charter flights, and promotion of the Island internationally.

The Merchant Shipping Bill was postponed to a special meeting held on Thursday, 10 December 2020.

#StHelena #EconomicDevelopment

SHG

16 December 2020