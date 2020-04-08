St Helena Police will be conducting an Easter Drink Drive Campaign during April. The aim of this Campaign is to raise awareness around the offences of drink driving and the possible consequences as well as educate members of the public about the seriousness of drink-driving and to lower the amount of drink-driving incidents on the Island.

Operational & Neighbourhood Police Inspector, Julianne Stevens, commented:

“Although this is an all year round issue, we are focusing on the Easter period as the holidays will soon be upon us and we all will have more time to relax.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind people that drink-driving is a very serious offence.”

The consequences of drink-driving are:

Mandatory disqualification from driving for at least 12 months

The maximum penalty is a £2,500 fine and/or up to 18 months imprisonment.

Consequences depend on the circumstances around the incident, such as whether or not this is a first time offence for you.

Inspector Stevens concluded:

“We would like for you, to enjoy yourselves during the holidays, whilst keeping the above in mind. Please everyone let’s all stay safe out there and have a happy Easter.”

Remember, if you’ve had a few drinks, then there are other options to choose from instead of driving – you could arrange a lift with family or friends, hire a taxi, use the public transport or nominate a sober driver.

#StHelena #DrinkDriveCampaign #AltogetherSafer

SHG

8 April 2020