Drive-through testing for those people currently in home quarantine will take place on Sunday, 13, and Monday, 14 December 2020.

On Sunday morning, drive-through testing will be done for arrivals from the UK currently in home quarantine, and on Monday morning for Ascension Island arrivals currently in home quarantine.

The individuals in question will need to make their way directly to Bradley’s Camp where they will be swabbed and then instructed to return directly to their place of home quarantine.

There is no risk to pedestrians, or other drivers, as these individuals will be contained within their vehicles. Where persons in home quarantine do not have their own vehicle, a bus service will be used to transport them to Bradley’s for testing.

11 December 2020