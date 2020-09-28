Drive-through COVID-19 testing arrangements for Ascension passengers in Home Quarantine

Members of the public will be aware of the requirement for passengers arriving by air to quarantine for 14 days upon entry to St Helena. This is part of St Helena’s preventative measures in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

On the final day of quarantine it is mandatory for all passengers to be tested for COVID-19. Quarantine is not deemed to be complete until the passenger has been tested for coronavirus and has been confirmed to be negative. Testing at this point is therefore a critical tool in protecting the Island community from the risks of COVID-19.

Whilst the majority of recent arrivals have been quarantining at Bradley’s Camp there are a number of passengers, including those who arrived from Ascension Island, who are in quarantine at home or in alternative accommodation outside of Bradley’s Camp. As previously assessed by the Health Directorate passengers arriving from Ascension, which is COVID-19 free, are low risk and the Directorate has therefore made a decision to enable these passengers to be tested via a drive-through point at Bradley’s Camp. UK passengers who have been quarantining outside of Bradley’s will continue to be tested at their place of quarantine.

Ascension passengers who have their own quarantined vehicle, which they previously used to transport themselves from St Helena Airport when arriving to the Island, will be permitted to drive directly to Bradley’s Camp to undertake the test at the appointed time on Wednesday, 30 September 2020. Transport will be provided for persons without a quarantined vehicle. Upon completion of the test, Ascension passengers will return directly to their homes. The existing protocols for home quarantine will then continue until test results are confirmed.

The drive-through testing method for COVID-19 is already widely utilised in a number of countries. It is safe, effective and a simple method for both those being tested and medical staff carrying out the tests.

