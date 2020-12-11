Draft Immigration Policy 2020 – Final Key Consultation Points

Consultation on the draft Immigration Policy 2020 ends today, Friday, 11 December 2020. Members of the public are invited to provide any final views and comments on key points for discussion in the draft Policy.

Each week we have focused on key consultation points. This week we look at the final key consultation points, which are the Fast Track Residency scheme, processing of permits and other documents by the Immigration Control Board, and proposed changes to the assessment of Landholding Licences:

Anyone wishing to make any comment on these or other consultation points in the draft Policy may do so in writing to Executive Assistant, Nicole Plato, at the Castle, Jamestown, or via email: nicole.plato@sainthelena.gov.sh by no later than 4pm today.

The draft Policy is available in hard copy at the Customer Service Centre, Public Library, from the Castle Reception in Jamestown and can also be obtained from Nicole Plato via the above email address or on tel: 22470. An electronic copy is available on the Public Consultation page of the SHG Website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-consultation/

11 December 2020