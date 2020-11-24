The following is a public announcement from the Health Directorate:

The public is advised that the Health Directorate will experience an acute shortage in medical staff for the month of December, especially for the first two weeks. This is due to Doctors going off-Island and the required quarantine of arriving replacements/locums.

As a result, members of the public can expect the following disruptions to Health Services during November/December 2020:

All elective surgeries for November/December have been cancelled and are expected to resume in January 2021

There will be limited doctor-led outpatients clinics especially in the afternoons during December

The twilight clinics (that usually run on Mondays from 4pm to 5pm) are cancelled and will resume in January 2021.

The Health Directorate is taking these measures and reducing the elective activities so that they can run emergency services safely and to the best of their capacity.

Members of the public should note:

All district clinics will remain open

Nurse-led clinics and emergency and hospitalisation requirements will not be affected as a result of this shortage.

How you can help:

Please postpone your routine check-ups until mid-December

Consult your Community Nurse before booking an appointment with your doctor

Consult your midwife for your regular antenatal care.

Please do not delay any emergency consultations e.g. chest pains or shortness of breath. In the event of an emergency, please call 911.

The community is thanked for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

24 November 2020