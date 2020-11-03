Councillor Thomas discusses key issues with Baroness Sugg

Councillor Derek Thomas held a teleconference with Minister for Overseas Territories and Sustainable Development at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Baroness Sugg, on Monday, 26 October 2020.

The call allowed Councillor Thomas to raise current Island issues with the Minister.

Councillor Thomas said:

“I am grateful to Baroness Sugg for the opportunity to discuss key issues of importance to St Helena. We discussed COVID-19, NHS charges for medical referrals to the UK, UK air charters to St Helena and the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP).

“After setting out the financial challenges SHG is facing, particularly in Health and Children and Adults Social Care with increasing demands mainly from an aging population, I was reassured the UK understands the financial pressures on St Helena Government. However the Minister pointed out she expected tough times ahead for the UK economy which is likely to lead to difficult decisions on budgets going forward.

“We also discussed next month’s Joint Ministerial Council with the UK Government, where St Helena holds the Chair of the UK Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA), and I look forward to further discussions with the Minister on internationally important topics affecting our Island such as climate change, environmental improvement and social issues.”

#StHelena

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

3 November 2020