The public is advised that Elected Members will be holding a round of constituency meetings during August.

These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your Councillors and raise any issues you might have. You are encouraged to attend the meeting in your district.

Constituency meetings will take place at 7pm on the following dates and times:

Venue Date St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s Monday, 10 August Kingshurst Community Centre Tuesday, 11August Harford Community Centre Wednesday, 12 August Sandy Bay Community Centre Thursday, 13 August Blue Hill Community Centre Monday, 17 August Jamestown Community Centre Tuesday, 18 August St Mary’s Church, The Briars Tuesday, 18 August Silver Hill Bar, Levelwood Wednesday, 19 August Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Thursday, 20 August

SHG

28 July 2020