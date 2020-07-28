St Helena Government

Constituency Meetings

28 July 2020

The public is advised that Elected Members will be holding a round of constituency meetings during August.

These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your Councillors and raise any issues you might have. You are encouraged to attend the meeting in your district.

Constituency meetings will take place at 7pm on the following dates and times:

VenueDate
St Michael’s Church, Rupert’sMonday, 10 August
Kingshurst Community CentreTuesday, 11August
Harford Community CentreWednesday, 12 August
Sandy Bay Community CentreThursday, 13  August
Blue Hill Community CentreMonday, 17 August
Jamestown Community CentreTuesday, 18 August
St Mary’s Church, The BriarsTuesday, 18 August
Silver Hill Bar, LevelwoodWednesday, 19 August
Half Tree Hollow Community CentreThursday, 20  August

SHG
