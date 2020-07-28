28 July 2020
The public is advised that Elected Members will be holding a round of constituency meetings during August.
These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your Councillors and raise any issues you might have. You are encouraged to attend the meeting in your district.
Constituency meetings will take place at 7pm on the following dates and times:
|Venue
|Date
|St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s
|Monday, 10 August
|Kingshurst Community Centre
|Tuesday, 11August
|Harford Community Centre
|Wednesday, 12 August
|Sandy Bay Community Centre
|Thursday, 13 August
|Blue Hill Community Centre
|Monday, 17 August
|Jamestown Community Centre
|Tuesday, 18 August
|St Mary’s Church, The Briars
|Tuesday, 18 August
|Silver Hill Bar, Levelwood
|Wednesday, 19 August
|Half Tree Hollow Community Centre
|Thursday, 20 August
SHG
28 July 2020