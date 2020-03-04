St Helena Government

St Helena Government

Constituency Meetings

4 March 2020

Elected Members are currently holding a round of constituency meetings during March.

These meetings are an opportunity for members of the public to meet with their Councillors and raise any issues they might have.

Constituency meetings will take place at 7pm on the following dates and times:

Venue Date
Blue Hill Community Centre Thursday, 5 March
St Mary’s Church, The Briars Friday, 6 March
St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s Monday, 9 March
Jamestown Community Centre Tuesday, 10 March
Silver Hill Bar Wednesday, 11 March
Sandy Bay Community Centre Thursday, 12 March
Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Friday, 13 March

As a result of feedback received from previous constituency meetings, a minimum of six Elected Members will attend each of the above meetings. All 12 Elected Members will attend the meeting at the Half Tree Hollow Community Centre on Friday, 13 March, as requested.

You are encouraged to attend the meeting in your district.

SHG
4 March 2020

St Helena Government Press Office

Telephone: 22470
Email: liam.yon@sainthelena.gov.sh