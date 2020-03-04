4 March 2020
Elected Members are currently holding a round of constituency meetings during March.
These meetings are an opportunity for members of the public to meet with their Councillors and raise any issues they might have.
Constituency meetings will take place at 7pm on the following dates and times:
|Venue
|Date
|Blue Hill Community Centre
|Thursday, 5 March
|St Mary’s Church, The Briars
|Friday, 6 March
|St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s
|Monday, 9 March
|Jamestown Community Centre
|Tuesday, 10 March
|Silver Hill Bar
|Wednesday, 11 March
|Sandy Bay Community Centre
|Thursday, 12 March
|Half Tree Hollow Community Centre
|Friday, 13 March
As a result of feedback received from previous constituency meetings, a minimum of six Elected Members will attend each of the above meetings. All 12 Elected Members will attend the meeting at the Half Tree Hollow Community Centre on Friday, 13 March, as requested.
You are encouraged to attend the meeting in your district.
SHG
4 March 2020