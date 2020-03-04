Elected Members are currently holding a round of constituency meetings during March.

These meetings are an opportunity for members of the public to meet with their Councillors and raise any issues they might have.

Constituency meetings will take place at 7pm on the following dates and times:

Venue Date Blue Hill Community Centre Thursday, 5 March St Mary’s Church, The Briars Friday, 6 March St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s Monday, 9 March Jamestown Community Centre Tuesday, 10 March Silver Hill Bar Wednesday, 11 March Sandy Bay Community Centre Thursday, 12 March Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Friday, 13 March

As a result of feedback received from previous constituency meetings, a minimum of six Elected Members will attend each of the above meetings. All 12 Elected Members will attend the meeting at the Half Tree Hollow Community Centre on Friday, 13 March, as requested.

You are encouraged to attend the meeting in your district.

SHG

4 March 2020