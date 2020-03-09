





Commonwealth Day 2020 was celebrated on St Helena with an assembly held at Prince Andrew School (PAS) today, Monday 9 March 2020. This year’s Commonwealth Day theme is ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming’.

The assembly was led by PAS Head Teacher, Penny Bowers, and Student Council President, Colby Thomas, read a message from the Right Honourable Patricia Scotland QC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, with the Vice-President of the School’s Student Council, Kelly Yon, reading the Commonwealth Affirmation.

Children’s Champion, Councillor Derek Thomas, delivered a short speech. He said:

“This year’s theme was chosen because the governments and people of our diverse family – 54 Commonwealth Countries – connect at many levels through extensive and deep rooted networks of friendship and goodwill. Together the countries and people of the Commonwealth tackle climate change and its impacts. We work to find sustainable ways of using the natural resources of our planet, its land and ocean, so that our environment is protected. In support of this planning for the future, our long-term vision for St Helena by 2050 is for St Helena to be dynamic, forward and outward looking.”

HE Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook read the message from Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, which included the following:

“Looking to the future, this connectivity means we are also aware, perhaps as never before, that wherever we live, our choices and actions affect the well-being of people and communities living far away, and in very different circumstances. For many, this awareness awakens a desire to employ our planet’s natural resources with greater care, and it is encouraging to see how the countries of the Commonwealth continue to devise new ways of working together to achieve prosperity, whilst protecting our planet.”

Following the assembly, Speaker of Legislative Council, John Cranfield, raised the Commonwealth Flag as part of the ‘Fly a Flag for the Commonwealth’ initiative.

Commonwealth Day assemblies were also held at the three Island Primary Schools and were attended by Elected Members. Various presentations were delivered around the Commonwealth Day 2020 theme and Her Majesty The Queen’s Commonwealth Day message was also read.

A full copy of Her Majesty The Queen’s Commonwealth Day message can be read here.

SHG

9 March 2020