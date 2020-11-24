Change in Rent for Government Landlord Properties

The Housing Management Office would like to advise all Government Landlord Housing (GLH) tenants that there will be an increase in rent for all Government Landlord properties with effect from 1 April 2021.

Rent will no longer be applied at a set rate based on the number of bedrooms but rather as a tiered system linked to tenants’ income. This new method of rent setting will ensure that rent is fairly applied and that tenants in the lower income brackets are not adversely affected.

The Housing Management Team will host Drop-in Sessions at their offices in Essex House over the coming weeks for Tenants who wish to discuss the new Rent Policy. These sessions are scheduled as follows:

Date Time 26 November 2020 9am – 12noon 27 November 2020 1.30pm – 4.30pm 3 December 2020 9am – 12noon 4 December 2020 1.30pm – 4.30pm 10 December 2020 9am – 12noon 11 December 2020 1.30pm – 4.30pm 17 December 2020 9am – 12noon 18 December 2020 1.30pm – 4.30pm

Please contact Housing Management Assistant, Sherilee Thomas, at Essex House on tel: 22270 or via email: sherilee.thomas@sainthelena.gov.sh for further information.

SHG

24 November 2020