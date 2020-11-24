St Helena Government

Change in Rent for Government Landlord Properties

24 November 2020

The Housing Management Office would like to advise all Government Landlord Housing (GLH) tenants that there will be an increase in rent for all Government Landlord properties with effect from 1 April 2021.

Rent will no longer be applied at a set rate based on the number of bedrooms but rather as a tiered system linked to tenants’ income. This new method of rent setting will ensure that rent is fairly applied and that tenants in the lower income brackets are not adversely affected.

The Housing Management Team will host Drop-in Sessions at their offices in Essex House over the coming weeks for Tenants who wish to discuss the new Rent Policy. These sessions are scheduled as follows:

DateTime
26 November 20209am – 12noon
27 November 20201.30pm – 4.30pm
3 December 20209am – 12noon
4 December 20201.30pm – 4.30pm
10 December 20209am – 12noon
11 December 20201.30pm – 4.30pm
17 December 20209am – 12noon
18 December 20201.30pm – 4.30pm

Please contact Housing Management Assistant, Sherilee Thomas, at Essex House on tel: 22270 or via email: sherilee.thomas@sainthelena.gov.sh for further information.

