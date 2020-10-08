Business Support continued until end-December and Financial Support Published

Executive Council has agreed to extend the Business Support Initiative to 31 December 2020 for Tourism accommodation providers, Tour Operators (including both land and marine based) and other tourism related businesses. A reduced support package of 50% of the current level will be provided to qualifying businesses from 1 October. The aim of this support is to keep people in the hospitality sector on-Island in employment.

Each eligible business can make one application. Where several businesses are under the same ownership, or operating out of one building, the funding is limited to one grant.

Hardship Support

Hardship Support is available to owners of companies and sole proprietorships for whom more than half of their annual income is earned in the following sectors:

Tourist accommodation providers (Note: Tourism Accommodation means premises that are rented out on a short-term basis (i.e. 30 days or less) and is currently unoccupied)

Tourism activity providers, including both land- and marine-based

Other tourism related businesses

The revised support is £250.00 for the first director and £162.50 for each employee and additional director.

Essential Cost Assistance Grants

Eligible businesses can also apply for an Essential Cost Assistance Grant of up to a maximum of £250.00 towards essential costs for business premises, i.e. rent, utilities, internet costs or business insurance.

Full details of both the Hardship Support Package and the Essential Cost Assistance Grants can be found on the SHG website at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/

Due to the evolving situation, SHG will continue to evaluate the impacts of COVID-19 response measures. SHG will reassess the need for continuing support beyond December.

Financial Support Published

Financial support provided by St Helena Government (SHG) and Enterprise St Helena this year to reduce the burden on local businesses affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic included:

A one-time payment of £325 to any business with an employee who is forced to self-isolate after having returned from overseas on a flight on 14 March 2020 or thereafter

A monthly hardship support payment towards a portion of staff costs for businesses in the tourism and hospitality sectors

Extended Sick leave Support

Enforced Business Closure Support

Adjustment Scheme from ESH

Sector Support Scheme from ESH

On 1 July 2020, Executive Council approved a second phase of hardship support for local businesses in the hospitality sector who continued to be impacted by COVID-19, with the aim of keeping the sectors most highly impacted by the disruption in scheduled commercial flights in business. Support packages were provided for:

Hardship Support – available to owners of companies and sole proprietorships for whom more than half of their annual income is earned in tourist accommodation, tourism activities, dine in restaurant establishments and other tourism related businesses

Essential Cost Assistance Grants – where affected businesses could apply for an Essential Cost Assistance Grant of up to a maximum of £500 towards essential costs for business premises, i.e. rent, utilities, internet costs or business insurance.

A list of all businesses who have received financial support up until 28 September 2020 under the different schemes has today been published on the Public information, Policies and Reports page of the SHG website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/. Here is an infographic of the total amount of support provided under each package.

8 October 2020