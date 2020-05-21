Bradley’s Camp Quarantine Site – No Visitors Allowed

It has come to the attention of Bradley’s Camp Management that relatives of residents quarantined at the Camp have visited the Camp and walked around the outside of the fence in order to see their relatives.

This is deeply concerning and the public is reminded that Bradley’s Camp is a Quarantine Facility and no visitors are allowed at any time to engage with the residents. People who do not abide by this could potentially put themselves and others in the Island community at risk of a possible infection of COVID-19.

Bradley’s Camp is manned by 24-hour security and anyone found in breach of security requirements will be reported to the Police.

People wishing to leave gifts for any of the residents at the Camp can do so by dropping them off at the Security barrier between 10am and 11am and 5pm and 6pm daily. No member of the public is allowed to venture any further into the Camp or its immediate vicinity.

SHG

21 May 2020