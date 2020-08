Proposed box junction at the entrance of Ladder Hill Fort

The Highways Authority has given approval for the Roads Section to carry out box junction line painting works, adjacent to the entrance of Ladder Hill Fort, on Wednesday, 5 August 2020, starting at 1pm.

Appropriate signage and a traffic management system will be in place. Drivers are asked to drive with care when approaching this area.

The public is thanked in advance for their continued cooperation.

SHG

4 August 2020