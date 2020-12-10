Bottom Woods West Comprehensive Development Area (CDA) Update

The Stage Two site works of the Bottom Woods Comprehensive Development Area (CDA) have been completed. This included the excavation of the 14 parcels of land and the proposed road network. Four of the parcels in this phase are to be used for Government Landlord Housing (GLH) and the remaining ten will be made available to the public.

Construction has already begun on two of the GLH parcels. These parcels had been set aside for two two-bedroom dwellings. A third parcel has been identified for a two-storey flat consisting of four units. The Expression of Interest for the construction of this flat will be advertised shortly and a tender pack will be made available for the interested contractors.

Works are also in place to prepare an Expression of Interest for the Stage Three site works for the CDA. This will involve the installation of the proposed services and associated infrastructure to each plot and will also include the installation of the Phase One road and pavements.

Following on from the completion of the site works, the boundaries have now been defined for the parcels. The first set of parcels available for the public will be advertised this month.

Two Open Days to view the development of the Bottom Woods CDA will be held on Sunday, 10, and Sunday, 31 January 2021. Further information on the Open Days will be announced later.

The public is reminded that Bottom Woods CDA is still a construction site and there should be no access through the property. Signs, safety fencing and tape are put in place for everyone’s safety.

View of the new CDA access road

New CDA access road

An excavated plot below the access road

An excavated plot above the access road

#StHelena #CDA #AffordableHousing #SocialHousing

SHG

10 December 2020