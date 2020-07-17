‘Booze It, You Lose It’ – Drink-Drive Campaign Week One

Message from the St Helena Police Service

It is the first week into our campaign where we are passionately educating and raising awareness within the community of the implications of drink-driving.

We have been carrying out road safety observations and are pleased to report that moving traffic offences and vehicle defects have been minimal.

We did however arrest one person involved in a road traffic collision where there was an indication that they were over the drink-drive limit. This matter is still being investigated.

In addition, we are capturing the views on drink-driving from different age groups. So far, we have spoken to a small percentage of 11-17 year olds who have said:

‘You shouldn’t drink and drive as you could have an accident.’

‘You are putting yourself and others at risk.’

‘I would feel safer knowing people are not drinking and driving.’

‘You could cause injury and pose a risk to elderly people using the roads.’

‘You could cause death and bring heartache to our small community.’

There have also been some comments that we are only policing one particular area, but this is not the case. Please be assured that Police Officers will be stationed in different districts at different times, even during the early mornings.

Our aim is not to catch you – but to educate you on the consequences of drinking and driving.

Together we can all keep our community safe!

#StHelena #StHelenaPolice #BoozeItYouLoseIt #DrinkDriveCampaign

SHG

17 July 2020