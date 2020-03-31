Blue Lantern supporting SHG and the community

The Blue Lantern Hotel and Restaurant in Jamestown has been supporting St Helena Government (SHG) and the wider community in providing accommodation to passengers arriving to the Island on Saturday, 21 March, who needed to self-isolate but couldn’t do so in their own homes.

While at the Blue Lantern these persons were self-isolating in their en-suite rooms upstairs and were not allowed into other areas of the Blue Lantern or to come into contact with anyone else.

The Health Directorate has worked closely with Hotel management and staff and all necessary precautions and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has been supplied and has and is continuing to be used when dealing with these guests along with practicing social distancing and good hand hygiene measures.

The public is reassured that the Health Directorate has not imposed any restrictions on the staff and management of the Blue Lantern nor has the restaurant been advised to close.

SHG would like to take this opportunity to thank the proprietor of the Blue Lantern and his staff for their support at this time.

SHG

31 March 2020