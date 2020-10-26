Assisting and Protecting Survivors of Modern Slavery, Human Trafficking and Forced Labour Virtual Conference

Delegates from St Helena attended a virtual international conference on Assisting and Protecting Survivors of Modern Slavery, Human Trafficking and Forced Labour on 15 and 16 September 2020. The Conference was organised and facilitated by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK and the Modern Slavery Policy and Evidence Centre. It was a very informative and thought-provoking conference which was attended virtually by delegates from across the world.

On 19 October delegates from St Helena attended a further virtual event – Building new collaborations in modern slavery research – which was organised by the Modern Slavery and Human Rights Policy and Evidence Centre. The delegates from St Helena included Councillor Derek Thomas, the Legislative Drafter and the Solicitor General. A number of interesting research projects and potential funding streams for such projects were discussed. Delegates from St Helena were able to interact with delegates from other countries to express interest in and seek information about research projects which St Helena may be able to take part in.

The SHG IT section helpfully provided assistance to ensure access for delegates.

Virtual conferences and events are an excellent opportunity for St Helena to forge international links despite the Island’s remote location.

#StHelena #VirtualConferences

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

26 October 2020