Approved Bills to be Presented at the Next Formal Legislative Council Meeting

The following Bills have been approved by Executive Council for presentation as Government business at the next formal meeting of Legislative Council commencing Friday, 26 June 2020:

Appropriation Bill 2020

Control of Tobacco and Related Products Bill 2020

Magistrates’ Court (Amendment) Bill 2020

Public Health (Amendment) Bill 2020

Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2020

These Bills can be found on the Bills for an Ordinance page on the St Helena Government website at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/bills-for-an-ordinance/

To provide for the services of the financial year 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021.

To make provision for the control of tobacco, tobacco products, nicotine, nicotine products and herbal products for smoking; to make provision for the registration of dealers in tobacco and related products and regulate the supply of tobacco and related products; to prohibit smoking in certain premises and vehicles; to regulate the display, packaging and supply of tobacco and related products; to control the advertising and promotion of tobacco and related products; and for connected and incidental purposes.

To amend the Magistrates’ Court Ordinance, 2011, to permit the Chief Justice to preside as Chief Magistrate and to permit the remote attendance of a Justice; and for connected and incidental purposes.

To amend the Public Health Ordinance, 1939, to further regulate the penalty provisions with respect to the prevention of formidable diseases.

To amend the Road Traffic Ordinance, 1985, to further regulate the provisions relating to the licensing of drivers and motor vehicles.

12 June 2020