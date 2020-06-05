ALL RESIDENTS AT BRADLEY’S CAMP HAVE COMPLETED QUARANTINE

All residents of Bradley’s Camp who arrived to St Helena on the recent charter flight have fulfilled their 14-day quarantine requirements, and have now all left the camp.

Senior Biomedical Scientist, Geoffrey Benjamin, said:

“A total of 50 COVID-19 tests were carried out. Apart from the validation runs – this was the first batch of COVID-19 testing for the Laboratory team at St Helena Hospital. It demanded pure concentration and precision and fully utilised all of the newly acquired skills of the Laboratory team.”

“I would like to thank those who resided at Bradley’s Camp for their patience and understanding during their period of quarantine. The combined effort of all involved has ensured that there is still no evidence of COVID-19 on the Island.”

SHG

5 June 2020