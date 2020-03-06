Access (Haul) Road Lane Closure

The Highways Authority has given approval for one lane to be closed on the Access (Haul) Road, near the hairpin bend above the BFI, from Tuesday, 10 March, to Friday, 27 March 2020, from 6.30am to 4.30pm (weekdays only).

This lane closure is to allow CAN France to install rockfall protection measures above the road.

All vehicles, including Emergency Services, will be granted access. However, drivers are asked to approach the area with caution.

CAN France would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public in advance for their continued understanding and cooperation.

SHG / CAN France / Fairhurst

6 March 2020