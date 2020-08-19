54 People Trained In National Autistic Society’s Essential Autism Course

In 2019, St Helena Government (SHG) commissioned the National Autistic Society (NAS) to support the development of services on-Island for children and adults on the autism spectrum and to improve professional practice. As part of this consultancy, NAS trainers delivered a five-day ‘Train the Trainer’ Autism Licensed User course to 10 SHG employees from the Education, Health and Children & Adults Social Care Directorates as well as an employee from SHAPE (St Helena Active Participation in Enterprise).

The Essential Autism Licensed User training allows experienced professionals to become licensed to deliver the NAS Essential Autism course. The course involves active involvement by the participants and equips Licensed Users with the resources they need for delivering their own Essential Autism courses locally.

Three of the Island’s Licensed Trainers – Cheryl Bedwell, Marianne Young-Crowie and Lolly Young – have now delivered the one-day Essential Autism Training course to 44 people across the Island.

Back in March, 17 people from across SHAPE and the Education and Children & Adults Social Care Directorates, inclusive of two parents, participated in the course. The training was delivered to a further 27 staff from across the Education Directorate on Monday, 10 August 2020.

The Essential Autism course gives an understanding of autism and provides strategies for supporting people with autism. The course focuses on autistic people’s perspectives throughout.

The course is based on training that the NAS specialist autism trainers have been delivering successfully to thousands of professionals across the UK and beyond for a number of years.

One participant on the course commented:

“What I found really insightful was learning what autism is like from that person’s point of view, instead of interpreting their behaviour myself.”

A second participant added:

“I have learnt that there are so many differences in autism and that there are so many ways to support an autistic child. It has furthered my knowledge about autism.”

In keeping with the NAS slogan ‘Until everyone understands’, SHG is committed to continuing to raise awareness and understanding of autism throughout our community.

#StHelena #NationalAutisticSociety #Autism

SHG

19 August 2020