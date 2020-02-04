Ladder Hill Road Closure

The Highways Authority has given approval for Ladder Hill Road to be closed between 9am and 3pm (Mondays to Fridays) from Monday, 10 February 2020, to Friday, 20 March 2020.

This closure is to allow the installation of rockfall protection measures above Ladder Hill Road.

As normal, only emergency service vehicles will be granted access. Other drivers needing to travel in and out of Jamestown during this time must travel across country via Side Path or Constitution Hill Road.

The public is thanked in advance for their continued understanding and cooperation.

SHG

4 February 2020