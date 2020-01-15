St Helena Water Levels

Average stored water levels have gradually reduced to just 35%

The Island’s water stocks have recently seen a gradual decrease and is now at around 35% – representing about 35 days of water. This is still a serious situation and with very little surface flows, after a decrease from already little flows, the Island has become reliant on water extracted from Bore Hole 5 at Prosperous Bay to keep water stocks from running dry.

Average daily consumption since the start of the year has been just above the targeted 1,000 cubic metre mark at around 1,030 cubic metres. The lowest daily consumption for the past week was 851 cubic metres which represents an excellent effort by the community in preserving our Island’s precious resource. This effort will need to continue for the situation to improve.

We have recently experienced some rainfall but, due to the ground being so dry, this water is absorbed before it can filter through to the reservoirs. It would take at least a few weeks of heavy rainfall for stocks to begin to replenish.

It is everyone’s responsibility to take great care in using our water and consumers are urged to continually reduce consumption. Those who have been issued exemptions from the water restrictions must ensure they also use water responsibly. Agricultural exemption limits are informed by the Agriculture & Natural Resources Division (ANRD) and exceeding these may hinder being granted further exemptions.

In the interim, Connect Saint Helena Ltd (CSH) will continue pumping water to ensure stocks do not run dry. In 2020 alone, CSH has pumped around 14,200 cubic metres of water to Island reservoirs.

Every drop counts, every action counts – Everyone must save every drop of water possible.

