The following is a Public Announcement from Judicial Services:

The St Helena Court of Appeal will be sitting in the United Kingdom on Thursday, 23 January 2020.

The Court will be considering two criminal appeals against sentencing which were handed down from the St Helena Supreme Court. Those appeals are in the cases of Stevens v AG and Henry v AG.

Judicial Services would like to advise the public that the hearing in the United Kingdom will have a live video link with the Courthouse in Jamestown.

The hearing is due to begin at 9.30am and the Court House will be open to the public.

SHG

22 January 2020