St Helena Community College Lifelong Learning Awards Ceremony – 8 January 2020

51 Awardees presented with certificates at Lifelong Learning Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, 8 January

Awardees achieve Functional Skills, GSCE, IGCSE, NVQ and ILM qualifications

Presentations made to those completing Apprenticeship Programme

The St Helena Community College’s (SHCC) annual Lifelong Learning Awards Ceremony took place at the College Hall on Wednesday, 8 January 2020.

The ceremony was opened with a welcome speech from Assistant Director of Lifelong Learning Services, Angela Benjamin.

Angela said:

“It gives me great pleasure to congratulate all 51 awardees for their success. Learning is not easy and sometimes testing, but the commitment and dedication you have given to your personal development has paid off. Your self-belief and hard work has and will always earn you success.”

Presentations were made by His Excellency, Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook, and the Chair of the Education Committee, Councillor Clint Beard. Awardees received certificates for achieving qualifications in:

Functional Skills Maths and English

GCSE Maths

IGCSE Design & Technology and First Language English

Level 2 Certificate in Environmental Conservation

Level 2 Diploma in Environmental Conservation

Level 2 Diploma & Level 3 Diploma in Customer Services

Level 2 Diploma & Level 3 Diploma in Health & Social Care

Level 3 Assessor Award

Level 3 Certificate in Leadership and Management

Level 5 Diploma in Leadership and Management

Certificates were also presented to those who have completed their Apprenticeship Programme.

All Awardees

His Excellency, The Governor, gave a speech following the presentations.

Governor Rushbrook said:

“The awards today are exactly the type of skills and knowledge we need to build up on our Island. Providing the opportunities for learning is the best way we have to ensure the right capabilities are developed within our working population. Capabilities that are needed to provide the services we require and to move forward our economy in innovative ways.

“Those who have now finished here, I urge you to not let this be the end of your personal education and development. In your chosen career and pathway in life there will always be good reasons to increase your professional and personal skills.”

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks from the Director of Education & Employment, Wendy Benjamin.

Governor Rushbrook’s Closing Remarks from the Ceremony

List of all awardees

#StHelena #SHCC #LifelongLearningAwardsCeremony #CelebratingSuccess

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

https://twitter.com/StHelenaGovt

SHG

10 January 2020