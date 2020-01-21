St Helena Beat Surgeries

St Helena Police Officers will be holding ‘Beat Surgeries’ in various places around the Island over the coming months.

These surgeries are designed to take place in busy areas where it is easier for more people to attend. Members of the public are encouraged to use these surgeries to raise any concerns or issues affecting them, or to report crimes or give information on any offences or offenders. Police will also be available for community engagement, consultation, help and advice.

Please see below the dates, times and locations for the upcoming surgeries.

Date Time Location Wednesday, 22 January 1pm-3pm Blue Hill Tuesday, 28 January 5pm-7pm Levelwood Friday, 31 January 11.30am-1.30pm The Market, Jamestown Saturday, 1 February 3pm-5pm Ladder Hill Thursday, 6 February 1pm-3pm Longwood Saturday, 15 February 3pm-5pm Sandy Bay Friday, 21 February 4pm-6pm Rupert’s Valley Saturday, 22 February 3pm-5pm Thompsons Hill Saturday, 7 March 3pm-5pm Deadwood Thursday, 12 March 9am-11am Post Office, Jamestown Saturday, 14 March 1pm-3pm Half Tree Hollow Tuesday, 24 March 5.30pm-7pm The Briars

SHG

21 January 2020