St Helena Beat Surgeries

21 January 2020

St Helena Police Officers will be holding ‘Beat Surgeries’ in various places around the Island over the coming months.

These surgeries are designed to take place in busy areas where it is easier for more people to attend. Members of the public are encouraged to use these surgeries to raise any concerns or issues affecting them, or to report crimes or give information on any offences or offenders. Police will also be available for community engagement, consultation, help and advice.

Please see below the dates, times and locations for the upcoming surgeries.

Date Time Location
Wednesday, 22 January 1pm-3pm Blue Hill
Tuesday, 28 January 5pm-7pm Levelwood
Friday, 31 January 11.30am-1.30pm The Market, Jamestown
Saturday, 1 February 3pm-5pm Ladder Hill
Thursday, 6 February 1pm-3pm Longwood
Saturday, 15 February 3pm-5pm Sandy Bay
Friday, 21 February 4pm-6pm Rupert’s Valley
Saturday, 22 February 3pm-5pm Thompsons Hill
Saturday, 7 March 3pm-5pm Deadwood
Thursday, 12 March 9am-11am Post Office, Jamestown
Saturday, 14 March 1pm-3pm Half Tree Hollow
Tuesday, 24 March 5.30pm-7pm The Briars

