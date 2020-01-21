St Helena Beat Surgeries

21 January 2020
St Helena Police Officers will be holding ‘Beat Surgeries’ in various places around the Island over the coming months.
These surgeries are designed to take place in busy areas where it is easier for more people to attend. Members of the public are encouraged to use these surgeries to raise any concerns or issues affecting them, or to report crimes or give information on any offences or offenders. Police will also be available for community engagement, consultation, help and advice.
Please see below the dates, times and locations for the upcoming surgeries.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Wednesday, 22 January
|1pm-3pm
|Blue Hill
|Tuesday, 28 January
|5pm-7pm
|Levelwood
|Friday, 31 January
|11.30am-1.30pm
|The Market, Jamestown
|Saturday, 1 February
|3pm-5pm
|Ladder Hill
|Thursday, 6 February
|1pm-3pm
|Longwood
|Saturday, 15 February
|3pm-5pm
|Sandy Bay
|Friday, 21 February
|4pm-6pm
|Rupert’s Valley
|Saturday, 22 February
|3pm-5pm
|Thompsons Hill
|Saturday, 7 March
|3pm-5pm
|Deadwood
|Thursday, 12 March
|9am-11am
|Post Office, Jamestown
|Saturday, 14 March
|1pm-3pm
|Half Tree Hollow
|Tuesday, 24 March
|5.30pm-7pm
|The Briars
SHG
