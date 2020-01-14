SHG Introduces Healthy Catering Policy

SHG introduces new Healthy Catering Policy

Policy ensures that food and drinks delivered by or on behalf of SHG include healthier options and support community wellbeing

St Helena Government (SHG) has introduced a new ‘Healthy Catering Policy’, designed to ensure better food and drink choices are available for service users and staff and the public who attend SHG events.

The Policy forms part of the SHG Health Directorate’s Health Promotion Strategic Framework (HPSF) and:

· Ensures that food and drinks delivered by SHG services and catering at public events provided by or on behalf of SHG Directorates include healthier options

· Enables SHG to ‘Lead by Example’ in the community by providing healthier food and drink options and putting into practice the principles of its Health Strategy

· Supports the shift to increase supply and availability of healthier products by Island retailers and caterers, and so support local economic development.

Deputy Chief Secretary, Gillian Francis, said:

“The Policy is one example of how SHG as a whole is working now to help reduce the very high level of chronic disease in the community, by providing better options in the areas it can influence.

“The key word is ‘healthier’ and the aim is to ensure that healthier food and drink options are always included. This will increase choice and enable people to choose some healthier items that better support wellbeing.”

The Healthy Catering Policy guides catering provided by or on behalf of SHG Directorates at events for the public. Examples include, ceremonies and official receptions. It also encourages healthier food and drinks where members of the public are in the care of SHG and bring their own, or receive food and drinks, for example, school lunchboxes, items taken to family in Care and Hospital patients.

The Policy does not cover food and drinks brought to work by SHG staff for their personal consumption, such as lunch boxes and outside functions where staff purchase their own items.

The SHG Health Directorate’s Health Promotion Strategic Framework (HPSF) was developed in 2018 to address the two risk leading factors – smoking and obesity – of the high current rates of heart disease, stroke, cancer, respiratory and kidney disease among the Island population.

SHG

14 January 2020