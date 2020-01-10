Restricted Access to Jamestown Wharf and Lower Rupert’s

The following is a Public Announcement from Port Control:

The public is advised that the Jamestown Wharf will be closed to all members of the public on Tuesday, 14, Wednesday, 15, Thursday, 16, and Friday, 17 January 2020, due to the arrival of the MV Helena and subsequent cargo operations.

Access to the Jamestown Wharf will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

The whole of Lower Rupert’s, including the beach area, will also be closed to the public whilst the ship is in port.

It is anticipated that the MV Helena will remain alongside the Jetty at Rupert’s until all cargo operations have been completed.

The public should also note that the fuel tanker Stolt Strength will be visiting the Island on Thursday, 16 January, and it is likely that access to Lower Rupert’s, including the beach area, will be restricted for the weekend, 18-19 January 2020.

SHG

10 January 2020