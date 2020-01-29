No Increase In Stored Water Volumes Despite Recent Rainfall

Despite recent rainfall, there has been no increase in surface flows to the Island’s reservoirs which remain dangerously low at around 36%. It would still take at least a few weeks of heavy rainfall for surface flows to increase and stocks to replenish.

Harpers 2 Earth Dam (January 2020)

Average daily consumption over the past week has been 988 cubic metres, which falls within the target level of below 1,000 cubic metres. This type of water preservation must continue to improve our current situation and the community is thanked for their efforts.

Connect Saint Helena (CSH) will continue pumping water to Island reservoirs to ensure stocks do not run dry.

The community is reminded that we are currently under an Island-wide hosepipe ban. If you see anyone using water irresponsibly or notice a burst pipe or leak, then please inform CSH on tel: 22255 immediately.

Every drop counts, every action counts – Everyone must save every drop of water possible.

St Helena Resilience Forum

29 January 2020