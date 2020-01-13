Jamestown Swimming Pool will re-open today

Water balance is now within acceptable parameters

The Jamestown Swimming Pool will re-open to the public from today, Monday 13 January 2019.

The Environmental Health Section has advised that water balance test results are now within acceptable parameters and the pool water is visually clear. The Health Directorate is satisfied with these results and has made the decision to re-open the pool to the public.

The Pool Operator, as well as the Environmental Health Section, will closely monitor the pool water upon re-opening. Should the water balance fall outside the acceptable parameters and/or poor water visibility occurs (e.g. cloudiness) then it will become necessary to close the pool again in the interest of public safety.

