‘Green light’ for Judicial Service Section Relocation and Access to Justice Project

ExCo approves relocation of Judicial Service Section and Access to Justice Project

Project to be funded from Economic Development Investment Programme

Project provides a number of benefits to St Helena including protecting individuals living and working on-Island as they interact with the legal system

The relocation of the Judicial Service Section and Access to Justice Project, to be funded from the Economic Development Investment Programme, was approved by Executive Council at their meeting on Tuesday, 14 January 2020.

This Project will include the internal refurbishment of the ex-Police Headquarters to provide office space co-located with the Court House for the Judicial Services Section, appropriate facilities for all witnesses, including vulnerable witnesses in particular, a dedicated jury room, and access to the building for persons with a disability.

Relocating the Judicial Service Section has a number of benefits for St Helena including:

Protecting individuals living and working on St Helena, in particular the most vulnerable members of society, as they interact with the legal system

Preserving the sanctity of the legal system

Increasing efficiency and effectiveness of the Judicial Service Section.

The Project itself will also present direct benefits to the local community as it is expected for local contractors to undertake the works which will provide small but welcome economic stimulus.

The Judicial Service Section Relocation and Access to Justice Project is the final phase in the previously completed Police Service Relocation to Coleman House Project.

#StHelena #EDIP #AccesstoJustice

SHG

17 January 2020