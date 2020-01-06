Draft Satellite Ground Station Policy – A week left to submit comments

The draft Satellite Ground Station Policy is out for public consultation until 4pm on Monday, 13 January 2020.

The document is available online here: www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-consultation/ and hardcopies can also be requested from the Chief Economist, Nicole Shamier, on tel: 22470.

A presentation on the draft Policy will take place on Wednesday, 8 January 2020, from 3-4pm in the Council Chamber at the Castle.

Comments on the draft Policy should be sent to the Chief Economist via email: nicole.shamier@sainthelena.gov.sh by the above deadline. Those wishing to respond to this consultation, can also do so through an online survey at: surveymonkey.com/r/St-Helena-Earth-Stations-Consultation

SHG is developing the Satellite Ground Station Policy for the licencing of Permanent Earth Stations (PES) and Receive Only Earth Stations (ROES) on-Island.

The Licencing Requirements outlined within the draft Policy are not planned to apply to small satellite receivers for domestic use, VSATs, nor antennas on moving platforms of any type. There are also other proposed exemptions.

The Licencing Requirements outlined within the draft Policy are planned to apply to commercial and non-commercial ground station activities and amateur VHF radio users, amongst other applications. If you are an existing licence holder or potential licence holder, we are particularly keen to hear your views on the draft Policy.

#StHelena #GroundStation #EarthStation #Satelliteconnectivity #SEDP

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

6 January 2020