Developments in Children & Adults Social Care

Children & Adults Social Care increases supported accommodation offer for adults with disabilities and additional needs

Respite unit for children and adults with additional needs and disabilities to be developed

Over the past 12 months the Children & Adults Social Care Directorate (C&ASC) has begun to improve the overall accommodation offer for children and adults on the Island, inclusive of residential settings. This includes increasing capacity for supported accommodation for vulnerable adults and a Respite Unit for both children and adults with additional needs and disabilities.

Supported accommodation for vulnerable adults will be provided at Piccolo Hill , part of the Directorate’s residential building complement on the Island but one which has been empty for a significant period of time.

Director of C&ASC, Tracy Poole-Nandy, explains:

“Barn View as many will be aware is located in a lovely part of St Helena with beautiful views of The Barn and, during strategic conversations in relation to social housing needs for older people this building was considered. To support additional accommodation for older people it was felt that Barn View could meet this need and further reduce the demand for appropriate accommodation for such members of the community and therefore reducing the demand on the Children and Adult’s Social Care Directorate.”

While the use of Barn View is being changed, the Directorate is expanding its capacity through increasing the supported accommodation offer at Piccolo Hill for adults with disabilities and additional needs and the addition of a respite unit for children and adults with additional needs and disabilities.

Tracy added:

“Supported accommodation is the preferred offer for adults with additional needs and this moves away from institutionalised care and embraces the principles of normalisation, which include a sense of independence and choice. We are looking forward to growing our supported accommodation community, which will help us meet the needs of young adults reaching a transitional age and those moving onto independence.

I would like to reassure the public that the Children & Adults Social Care Directorate will continue to meet the arising needs within the community.”

Historical decisions to close Barn View resulted in the opening of Ebony View, which is a service for adults with disabilities and additional needs. Barn View has since this time been closed with a short period of opening to accommodate some residents from the Community Care Centre (CCC) whilst building work was undertaken.

27 January 2020