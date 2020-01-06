Air freight charges waivered for fresh produce on inter-island flights

The St Helena and Ascension Island Governments are pleased to announce that air freight charges for St Helena fresh produce will be waivered for business-to-business sales for a six-month trial period beginning in February 2020.

This initiative is being undertaken to strengthen trade between the two Islands, provide a more frequent supply of fresh produce to Ascension alongside local production and imports by sea, and contribute to St Helena’s Sustainable Economic Development Plan goal to increase exports.

Waivered air freight charges will apply to all fruit, vegetables and eggs originating from St Helena destined for Ascension but will not apply to produce originating from elsewhere.

All organisations on Ascension Island that currently sponsor the monthly inter-island charter Airlink flight have generously agreed to this waiver. Following the trial period the waiver will be reviewed to ascertain its success and whether the offering should be continued.

Air freight from St Helena to Ascension may be arranged by contacting the Travel/Shipping Office on St Helena on (00 290) 22523, or by email: freightagent@solomons.co.sh, by no later than midday on the Thursday before the flight is scheduled to depart.

Should businesses on St Helena wish to supply retailers on Ascension they must contact retailers directly. For more information, please contact SHG’s Agronomist, Edward Whitton, on (00 290) 24724, or via email: edward.whitton@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG/AIG

6 January 2020