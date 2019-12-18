Emergency Planning would like to inform the public that a north-westerly swell is forecast for St Helena on Saturday, 21 December, and from Monday, 23 December, possibly lasting until Monday, 30 December 2019. This may result in a large sea swell and breakers in James Bay and Rupert’s Bay.

The public is reminded to use caution when accessing the Seafront area and Rupert’s Jetty and advised to take due care and attention when swimming in the bays during this time.

To avoid damage to vehicles, drivers are asked to take care when parking near the safety rails at the Seafront.

Boat owners should ensure their vessels are securely fixed to their moorings.

Port Control will be monitoring sea conditions and may restrict access to the Seafront, Wharf and Rupert’s Jetty areas if necessary.

SHG

18 December 2019