Review Of Princess Royal Community Care Centre Service Charges

Contrary to recent media reports, the Children & Adults Social Care Directorate would like to clarify that the new weekly rate for users residing at the Princess Royal Community Care Centre (CCC) as of 6 January 2020 is £64.00 and not £73.00 as reported.

Director of Children & Adults Social Care, Tracy Poole-Nandy, explains:

“The Directorate has reviewed the current charging policy to ensure that any charges are equally applied to all residents; the current changes have been agreed with the support of Social & Community Development Committee. Prior to the agreed change in policy, only those in receipt of Basic Island Pension were paying for the care they received within this service and those in receipt of private pensions were not charged. The changes ensure that all residents who are in a position to pay the contribution to their care at the CCC do so, meaning the charges are equally applied.”

Prior to implementation, a financial assessment will be undertaken of all residents who are not currently paying for the service at the CCC to ensure affordability. Please contact the CCC Manager, Rosalie Brown, or a Head of Care if you have any questions relating to this process.

SHG

18 December 2019