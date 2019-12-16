Police Christmas Safety Campaign

During the month of December, and over the festive period, St Helena Police are running a safety campaign – ‘Safe people, Safe roads, Safe vehicles and Safe speed’.

This campaign is aimed to raise awareness of how the public can work alongside the St Helena Police to make the Island a safer place for all.

Everyday within the community, as well as drivers, there are a mix of pedestrians including children, cyclists and runners, who use the Island’s roads. Their safety is everyone’s responsibility and without drivers adhering to the road signs there could be serious consequences. However, it is not just the driver’s responsibility to adhere to these signs, pedestrians using the road also have a responsibility.

Throughout this campaign, St Helena Police will be educating the public on adhering to speed limits and road signs including pedestrian/school crossings, road closed/slow down signs, steep gradient and SHG road works signs, and also Police signage. These signs are all there to serve a purpose, from the safety of pedestrians and children in schools, to the safety of the drivers using the highway.

Acting Chief of Police, David Price, said:

“At this time of year it’s important that everyone enjoys Christmas safely, especially when driving and using the Island’s roads.”

#StHelena #StHelenaPolice #SafetyCampaign #AltogetherSafer

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

https://twitter.com/StHelenaGovt

SHG

16 December 2019