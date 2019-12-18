HM Customs, Income Tax and Port Control Office Closure

HM Customs, Income Tax, and Port Control would like to advise the public that their offices at the Jamestown Wharf will close for business at 12:00 tomorrow, Thursday 19 December 2019.

During this closure the switchboard will be operational and any queries can be left with the officer on duty. The relevant officer will reply to your query when the offices re-open as normal at 8.30am on Friday, 20 December 2019.

Any inconvenience caused is regretted and HM Customs, Income Tax, and Port Control thanks the public for their support and cooperation.

SHG

18 December 2019